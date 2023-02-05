Our Lady of Victory church, Valletta, will host once again the lunchtime concerts organised by Barocco Events in collaboration with Din l-Art Ħelwa.

During this concert, taking place on Tuesday, February 7 at 12.30pm, classical guitarist Bernard Catania will be giving a recital showing his wide range of techniques and styles that range from Spanish, Latin-American to contemporary classical guitar music.

In the programme, are guitar works by Antonio Lauro, Leo Brouwer, Heitor Villa-Lobos, Astor Piazzolla, Augustin Barrios, Joao Pernambuco, Gaspar Sanz and Isaac Albeniz.

Catania will also perform Song of the Seas by local composer Gordon Mizzi and the Spanish pieces Un Dia De Noviembre and Asturias.

After the concert, patrons are invited to the cellar of the church to watch a short audiovisual show about the building, history and the restoration of this gem.

Entrance to the concert is at a suggested donation of €10. One can obtain the tickets prior to the concert from the venue itself or by e-mailing baroccomalta@gmail.com or phoning 7968 0952.