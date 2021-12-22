Spain’s Supreme Court said Wednesday it had annulled a lower court ruling ordering Barcelona defender Gerard Pique to pay the country’s tax office 2.1 million euros in back taxes and fines.

A court in 2016 ruled that the player had avoided paying 1.5 million euros ($2.4 million) in taxes due in 2008, 2009 and 2010 by simulating the transfer of his image rights to a company he controls called Kerad Project.

It ordered him to pay this amount as well as a fine of 600,000 euros, bringing the total bill to 2.1 million euros.

This ruling was upheld in 2019 by Spain’s top criminal court, the National Court, but Pique appealed.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta