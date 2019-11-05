El Alquimista Impaciente (The Impatient Alchemist), a 2002 production by Patricia Ferreira, will be screened at the Spazju Kreattiv Cinema, Valletta, tomorrow at 7.30pm, in collaboration with the Spanish Embassy in Malta.

In a road motel, the body of a naked man is found and tied to a bed. Sergeant Rubén Bevilacqua and his colleague Virginia Chamorro are in charge of the investigation of the case, which is particularly delicate because Trinidad Soler, the dead man, was an engineer at a nuclear power station, so the press has targeted the most tremendous speculations. The victim was an ordinary man, appreciated at work, married with small children and, in principle, there are no suspects.

The only thing Bevilacqua and Chamorro find out is that the engineer had arrived at the motel accompanied by a very beautiful young woman, who has disappeared without a trace. It is concluded that the death must have occurred by accident and the case is filed. However, three months later, the appearance of the body of a woman in a forest leads to the investigation being resumed.

Attendance is free of charge. However, booking is required. For more information, call 2122 3200 or visit www.kreattivita.org.