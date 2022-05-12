Renowned Spanish flautist Fernando Ponce de León and flamenco guitarist Alejandro de Chacón will be performing in Malta next week.

Fernando Ponce de León has two platinum discs and five golden discs to his name. A former member of the Spanish folk metal band Mägo de Oz, he is currently part of the band José Andrëa y Uróboros.

Alejandro de Chacón is well known for playing with the best singers and flamenco dancers in his 30 years of his professional career. He is also the composer of several theatre performances in Spain.

A fusion of world music will be held at the Mosta Rotunda church on Wednesday, May 18 at 7.30pm. Fiorella Camilleri on flute will be the guest at the event.

An evening of flamenco-jazz will be held on Thursday, May 19 at Ivy House in Pembroke. Flamenco dancer Guest Carolina Caruana will also perform.

Bookings are accepted via WhatsApp on 35679311597 or 35679216128.

Entrance fee is €25 or €45 for both nights.