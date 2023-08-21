Luis Rubiales, the president of the Spanish Football Federation, apologised on Monday for kissing star player Jenni Hermoso on the lips after Spain won the Women’s World Cup.

Rubiales, 45, planted the kiss on Hermoso after she collected her medal following the final in Sydney, provoking outrage in Spain.

“Certainly I made a mistake and I have to acknowledge that,” Rubiales said in a video posted on social media by Spanish television. 

“It was done without any ill intention in a moment of the highest exuberance. Here we saw it as natural and normal but outside it has caused a commotion.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.