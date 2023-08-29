The Spanish football federation's regional presidents asked suspended chief Luis Rubiales to resign on Monday after he forcibly kissed Women's World Cup player Jenni Hermoso on the lips, sparking worldwide outrage.

"After recent events and the unacceptable behaviour that has seriously damaged the image of Spanish football, the presidents request that Luis Rubiales resign immediately as president of the RFEF," said the federation (RFEF) in a statement following a meeting between the regional presidents.

The presidents said they backed interim chief Pedro Rocha, who called the meeting, to lead the organisation into "dialogue and reconciliation with all football institutions".

The RFEF statement also urged an overhaul in the federation's management.

