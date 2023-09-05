The Spanish football federation said Tuesday it had fired controversial coach Jorge Vilda who oversaw Spain winning the Women’s World Cup in the fallout following a major sexism scandal. 

“The Royal Spanish Football Federation... has decided to dispense with the services of Jorge Vilda as sports director and women’s national team coach,” the RFEF said in a statement. 

The 42-year-old, who has been the team’s coach since 2015, is known for being close to Luis Rubiales, the suspended RFEF president who forcibly kissed a World Cup player after the final, sparking outrage. 

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.