The Spanish football federation said Tuesday it had fired controversial coach Jorge Vilda who oversaw Spain winning the Women’s World Cup in the fallout following a major sexism scandal.

“The Royal Spanish Football Federation... has decided to dispense with the services of Jorge Vilda as sports director and women’s national team coach,” the RFEF said in a statement.

The 42-year-old, who has been the team’s coach since 2015, is known for being close to Luis Rubiales, the suspended RFEF president who forcibly kissed a World Cup player after the final, sparking outrage.

