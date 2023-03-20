Spain is undoubtedly one of the most successful European countries in attracting tourists. The Balearics, the Canary Islands and Barcelona are arguably the most successful Spanish mass tourism destinations. Still, things are changing as the Spanish islands are rethinking their tourism model.

Few politicians are prepared to challenge the economic status quo when short-term results appear more than satisfactory. Long-term risks seem too far away, and the cost of addressing them too politically inexpedient.

Lanzarote, one of the Canary Islands, is one of the most successful Spanish holiday destinations, especially for British tourists. Its president, Maria Dolores Corujo, a social democrat, is not afraid to ruffle the feathers of opposition politicians and many industry operators by proposing a new business model for the island’s tourism industry.

Earlier this year, Corujo crea­ted widespread controversy when she declared Lanzarote was “saturated” and wanted to change its approach to tourism. In the recent Berlin Tourism Fair, she argued: “It’s essential to work on the diversification of the sector and the growth of markets like the German market, which adapt to our intentions of aiming at higher-quality tourism and holi­daymakers who spend more when they’re here and moves us away from mass tourism.”

As is to be expected when politicians challenge those who prefer the comfort of the status quo, Corujo’s comments were interpreted as “rude” by some British travel agents and even by her island’s political opposition. The opposition conservative Popular Party criticised the island’s government and insisted that the president’s remarks damaged Lanzarote tourism image.

A member of the left-wing political party Podemos Canaries, who is in coalition with the socialists in the island’s government, said Corujo probably did not predict the outcry her remarks would generate. He described it as “an announcement which could forever change how our people earn their bread”.

Residents, business owners, ecologists, clubs and associations are holding a series of meetings to “propose solutions to the overcrowding of parts of the Lanzarote beaches and the towns in general”.

In one meeting, many locals insisted that the island is saturated and there are “too many people, cars and rubbish”. They also complained that there were “too many vehicles, including caravans and motorhomes, and too many cars driving around looking for spaces”.

Carmen Portella, from the organisation Desert Watch, says: “The situation is unsustainable and is getting worse.”

Overtourism has boosted the property market in the Spanish tourism islands... In so doing, however, the islands have increased the number of staff living and working there, who also need housing

Corujo believes that “the great challenges for Lanzarote involve limiting tourism growth as a step before a process of decrease which makes it possible to reduce the accommodation offer while maintaining, and even improving, the income produced by those who visit the island”.

Corujo follows the example of the Balearic Islands, Costa del Sol and Barcelona, who have been remodelling their tourism strategies for some time. While the details of the “desaturation” strategy for Lanzarote still need to be clearly defined, Corujo believes that they will probably include “attempts to limit the growth of the number of vehicles associated with tourism, rationalise the arrival of cruise ships or control the growth of vacation rentals without generating any reputational crisis in the issuing markets”.

The pain of Spanish low-income families due to tourism saturation in certain areas is begging to hurt more. A young Mallorca resident, Rona Pineda, told Bloomberg, “People are now looking at how to survive. If you have a normal salary, it is very difficult to find a place to live nowadays.”

The rationalisation of tourism models has often fallen by the wayside. Some sceptical Spaniards believe nothing will happen in Lanzarote and other Spanish islands. Still, Corujo is intimidated by the sceptics’ doubts about the need to reform.

She insists: “We are going to continue to promote the debate of the limits of growth, even though they try to gag us with the ghost of fear of damage to the image of Lanzarote. The only viable model has to be based on social and environmental sustainability.”

Overtourism has boosted the property market in the Spanish tourism islands. Mallorca has added 10 five-star hotels since 2018. Ibiza has doubled its number of high-end resorts since 2016. In doing so, however, the islands have increased the number of staff living and working there, who also need housing. This drives demand for housing further, making it even more difficult for locals.

The logic behind the need to limit dependence on mass tourism is unassailable. The Achilles heel of this strategy, however, will always be the industry leadership competence to bring about this change.