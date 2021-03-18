La Liga president Javier Tebas said Wednesday he hoped some fans could return to league matches in late April, but reports that the Copa del Rey could open its gates earlier drew a stinging response from the government.

“It’s been a year, we’ve learned a lot, and we hope that by the third week of April we can start to have a percentage back in the stadiums,” Tebas told a press breakfast, adding “if circumstances allow”.

Separate reports on Wednesday that fans would be admitted when the 2020 and 2021 Copa del Rey finals were played in Seville on April 3 and 17 were rejected by Health Minister Carolina Darias.

