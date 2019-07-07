A Spanish pop star died on stage on Monday after she was hit in the abdomen by the sparks of a firework.

Joana Sainz Garcia was performing on stage with the Super Hollywood Orchestra at the time.

The 30-year-old singer was rushed at the hospital, but it was already too late. El Norte de Castilla reported that she died shortly after being brought in.

The incident happened on Monday at around 2am, during a concert at Las Berlanas, in the Spanish city of Avila.

Ms Garcia and The Super Hollywood Orchestra, which has 15 members between singers, musicians and dancers, were closing the festival.

Audience members filming the concert uploaded videos of the horrific incident to social media.

Videos show Ms Garcia dancing on stage with other singers, musicians and dancers, when two sets of fireworks go off. One in front of the singer explodes and the pop star falls to the ground, as other people on stage run to help her.

The show was suspended, and the police have launched an investigation. According to El Norte de Castilla, the hypothesis is that the pyrotechnic mechanism was damaged.

In a Facebook post, the band's agency Prones 1SL said “The entire Prones family, the partners, the artists, the friends and collaborators are very sad from the loss of our partner and friend Joana Sainz.”