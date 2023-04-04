Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez held talks with Prime Minister Robert Abela at the Auberge de Castille on Tuesday evening at the start of a short visit ahead of Spain taking over the presidency of the European Union in July.

He flew in from Cyprus and was given a ceremonial welcome at Castille Square.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez was given a warm welcome by Robert Abela.

The two prime ministers, both in the socialist group, hugged each other and smiled broadly before going in for their talks.

They discussed regional and EU issues, the war in Ukraine, migration, economic growth and inflationary pressures, particularly on food, medicines and energy products.

Abela said Malta would be pushing for better access to medicines in the European arena. Malta, he said, was disadvantaged in prices and access because of its small market.

The Spanish and Maltese prime ministers addressing the media.

“We are one common market,” he insisted. “We need to ensure that medicines reach the people at fair prices before any private interest.”

Sánchez said Spain and Malta were part of the Mediterranean family and he looked forward to hosting an autumn summit of Mediterranean countries.

He said the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine showed the need for a stronger and more autonomous Europe.

He said that the Spanish presidency would look to improve commercial relations with Latin America and North Africa.

Abela said the two countries would also work together on migration.

“We need to stop people being abused by human traffickers as they look for a better life.”

On economic issues, he said financial stability was important but the people had to come first.

The Spanish prime minister is due to leave Malta early on Wednesday.