Spanish public prosecutors demanded Friday that suspended football chief Luis Rubiales be indicted for sexual assault over his unsolicited kiss on the lips of player Jenni Hermoso at the Women’s World Cup final.

“The prosecutors request that Luis Rubiales be questioned as an accused and Jenni Hermoso as a victim,” the prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

A judge at Spain’s top criminal court must now decide whether to accept or archive the request.

