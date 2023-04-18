Spanish referees on Tuesday demanded “respect”, after a recent rise in complaints from top-flight clubs and from Liga officials about officiating.

“As the professional referees of Spanish football we want to convey our deep concern about the unfortunate situation that has been created,” the Technical Committee of Referees (CTA) said in a statement.

“We regret the unceasing attacks by La Liga and its main leaders,” added the CTA statement saying referees are the targets of “a perfectly calculated and organised campaign.”

The criticism has intensified since a case involving Barcelona and the former head of the CTA, Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira.

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...