Cameroon football legend Samuel Eto’o owes nearly one million euros in taxes from his time in Spain, local authorities said Monday.

The 40-year-old, who earlier this month was elected president of the Cameroon Football Federation, appeared on a list published by the Spanish tax office of people and companies that owe over 600,000 euros ($678,000).

The former striker is listed as owing 981,598.19 euros to the Spanish tax office.

