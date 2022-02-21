Spanish 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz beat Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman in two dazzling sets Sunday to win the Rio Open final, becoming the youngest ATP 500 champion ever.

Looking faster, stronger and fitter than his 29-year-old opponent, Alcaraz put on a clay-court master class in Rio de Janeiro, winning 6-4, 6-2 in a match likely to bolster his reputation as the “New Nadal” — a nickname he dislikes.

“I can’t believe it, it’s a great feeling. Despite all the difficulties, it’s been a spectacular tournament,” Alcaraz said after claiming the second title of his career, following Umag in July — also on clay.

