A year ago, the country was shocked when, within a few days of each other, two horses pulling traditional karozzini – horse-drawn carriages – collapsed as a result of the intense summer heat. One horse died while the other fortunately survived.

Both cases understandably raised grave concerns among animal-lovers everywhere and the general public.

Most importantly, the then Animal Welfare Commissioner urged a ban on the use of karozzini on hot summer afternoons when the temperature exceeds 30 degrees Celsius. He explicitly pointed out that horses suffered during the summer months, particularly during hot afternoons in July and August.

It was therefore most heartening to learn that karozzini have been banned during hot July and August afternoons under new legislation that came into effect on July 12. Horses will now be kept off the street from 1pm to 4pm, when temperatures are at their highest. Horses will only be able to operate on alternate days and they will not be allowed to be harnessed for more than three days a week. Owners could be fined from €2,000 to €65,000 if they break the law.

Moreover, announcing the new rules, Parliamentary Secretary for Animal Rights, Clint Camilleri, said that horse-drawn carriages will only be allowed to carry a maximum of four persons, plus the driver, and each journey will be restricted to no longer than 45 minutes. Horses will need to be kept in the shade when they are stationary and be provided with water and necessary provisions.

Animal rights campaigners and the vast majority of people who care about the welfare of animals in Malta are delighted at this victory of common sense over the abuse of horses in the searing summer heat. It is essential to ensure now that the new regulations are fully enforced through inspections by the veterinary service conducted daily to ensure compliance and that the welfare of the horses is paramount.

In parallel to this welcome move to protect against the abuse of horses drawing karozzini, the mayor of Mdina has just announced the passing of a bye-law which will restrict the number of carriages that can ply their trade in the narrow and winding streets of the picturesque medieval city.

From around September, not more than six will be allowed to roam around Mdina at the same time and only between dawn and dusk. The move has come in the wake of complaints from residents – whose city is overwhelmed by tourists virtually throughout the year – about the lack of controls on the number of karozzini entering this crowded former capital city. In the future, only a maximum of 12 will be licensed to enter Mdina, though not more than six at any one time may be driven within the locality.

More importantly, perhaps, for the quality of life of the people of Mdina, who are regularly subjected to noise, registered karozzini will be obliged to ensure that the horses’ hooves and carriages are fitted with rubber covers so as not to damage the paving (and also muffling their sound in what is supposedly ‘the Silent City’).

While they are designed to deal with different problems, the new regulations for the improvement of horses’ welfare in high summer and those controlling the number of karozzini using the crowded streets of Mdina are sensible, overdue and greatly to be welcomed.