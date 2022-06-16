The youth migrant NGO Spark15 is organising a one-day festival marking World Refugee Day, taking place at Argotti Gardens in Floriana on June 19.

The first Spark15 Refugee Festival aims to bring together Maltese and refugees in a celebration of music and international food at Floriana’s Argotti Gardens.

“People from refugee backgrounds make significant contributions to Maltese society. As Spark15, we believe that this is something we should celebrate,” the organisers said.

The festival kicks off at 4pm with bands from the local scene and refugee community playing music till 10pm.

The artist lineup for the festival.

Former president Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca will also make an appearance.

“Refugees contribute to Maltese society in many different ways,” said Spark15 president Dursa Mama Kad.

“Many Maltese appreciate this fact and have given a warm welcome to people seeking sanctuary.”

Different NGOs working with asylum seekers and refugees will also have their own stands at the festival for people who would like to learn more about their work and volunteering opportunities.

Participants can also enjoy food from different countries.

For more inforation, visit the Spark15 website here or the organisation's Facebook page.