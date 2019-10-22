Themes revolving around how one can empower community members to grow and innovate, and how dialogue and open discussions can lead to the inception of great ideas were at the centre of the recently held a Co-Design Session.

Organised by the Enisie Project at the Malta Innovation Hub within the Malta Life Sciences Park and led by Tatiana Glad, founder and director of Impact Hub Amsterdam, the well-attended event formed part of the Malta Innovation Summit 2019 and further contributed to the current wave of social innovation.

After a brief introduction, the session kicked off with a SWOT analysis of the Malta Innovation Hub where participants, hailing from various industries, voiced their thoughts and suggestions.

Tapping in her international experience and knowledge of innovation tools, Glad conducted multiple exercises inviting the participants to engage and exchange their perspectives. The final part of the day-long event saw an in-depth group discussion on thematic areas such as e-health, food technology and sustainable tourism.

Ing. Joseph P. Sammut, chairman of the Malta Life Sciences Park, said: “Events like these serve as an incubator for innovation and thought-provoking discussions bringing the entrepreneurship aspect of an organisation closer to the community it operates in. Our aim is to foster a culture of collaboration and participation between businesses and communities which will result in a successful positive social impact.”