Four Tesco drinks are being recalled from the market due to a risk of the bottles exploding upon opening.

This was a result of excessive pressure due to possible fermentation inside the unopened bottles.

The health authorities said the drinks being recalled are 750ml bottles of Finest Sparkling Valencia Orange & Passionfruit Presse, Finest Raspberry & Pomegranate Presse, Finest Apple & Elderflower Presse, and Finest Sicilian Lemon & Mint Presse. Their durability date is March 2020.

The authorities said they were also recalling Higher Living’s Grüntee Hanf (Green Tea with Hemp) because it contained a high level of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). THC is the principal psychoactive constituent of cannabis.

The affected tea is from Lot L9037, comes in 40g packs and its durability date is February 6, 2022.