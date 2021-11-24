Aleksandr Sobolev’s first-half double helped Spartak Moscow to a 2-1 home victory over Serie A leaders Napoli on Wednesday which moved the Russians top of their Europa League group.

All four teams can still progress from Group C and the winner of Leicester’s game against Legia Warsaw at the King Power Stadium on Thursday would replace Spartak at the summit.

After a fast start to the season, Napoli are now winless in three games in all competitions after taking just one point from their last two Serie A matches.

