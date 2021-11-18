Dutch international footballer Quincy Promes will be prosecuted on an attempted murder charge in connection with a stabbing at a family gathering last year, Dutch prosecutors and media reports announced on Thursday.

The 29-year-old Spartak Moscow forward “is being suspected of stabbing a relative... in which the victim, the suspect’s cousin, was seriously wounded in the knee,” the public prosecution’s office said in a statement.

Although Promes was not named in the statement, Dutch media reports identified the former Ajax player as the suspect.

Promes was arrested in mid-December and later released in connection with the incident, which happened at a family party at a shed in the scenic town of Abcoude, just outside Amsterdam.

