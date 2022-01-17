Ħamrun Spartans kept up the pressure on runaway leaders Hibernians when they battled past Mosta at the Tony Bezzina Stadium.

It was a hard-fought victory for the Spartans who had to contend with the physical challenge offered by Mosta whose direct play, time and again caused problems to the Spartans.

But in the end, the Spartans’ technical qualities came to the fore as, after goals from the excellent Claude Dielna and Joseph Mbong, they picked up three valuable points that pushed them six points adrift of the leaders.

