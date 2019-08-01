TARXIEN RAINBOWS 2

Veronese 18

Andrejic 61

ĦAMRUN SPARTANS 3

Lagzir 15

Domoraud 60, 82 pen.

Ħamrun Spartans battled more than expected to see off a ten-man Tarxien side in a five-goal thriller at the Centenary Stadium.

The Spartans were on top for much of the match but poor finishing and glaring defensive mistakes almost cost them the win against a Tarxien side who was forced to play the whole second half with ten men following the dismissal of Prince Mambouana.

But in the end it was Wilfried Domoraud that ensured that the Spartans clinched all the points when he won and converted the decisive penalty to hand his team their first win in the 2019-20 season.

Prior to kick-off Ħamrun coach Manuele Blasi was forced to make a change as goalkeeper Manuel Bartolo suffered an injury and was replaced by Jean Claude Debattista in the only change from the team that drew against Gudja 2-2 last month.

Ħamrun bossed the proceedings in the early stages and after six minutes Jorge Ailton, aka Dodo, sped clear on the right and picked Soufiane Lagzir who saw his shot hit the bar.

A minute later, Dodo again forced his way through but fired over from a central position.

Ħamrun’s pressure yielded an opener on 15 minutes when Criaco picked Lagzir inside the area and the forward beat Rudy Briffa with a low drive.

The Rainbows took just three minutes to draw level when Tommy Veronese let fly a thumping drive from 30 metres out that completely surprised Debattista.

Ħamrun looked stunned and two minutes later, Debattista made amends when he pushed away Mihajlo Jelic’s shot.

From then on the match transformed into a lively affair with both sides having a go at each other but rarely threatening.

Ħamrun should have regained their lead on 41 minutes when Criaco’s cross was deflected towards Dodo who with only Briffa to beat shot straight at the Tarxien goalkeeper.

Tarxien started the second half with a player less when Mambouana was shown the red card after confronting Hamrun goalkeeper Bartolo who was also ordered off the bench.

The Spartans started to threaten more and on 46 minutes Dodo again sped into the area and set up Lagzir who incredibly failed to make contact with the ball in front of a gaping goal.

The Moroccon-born striker missed an other open chance when he was put through by Dodo but was denied by Briffa.

Ħamrun were back infront on the hour when Failla picked Wilfried Domoraud and the towering striker stabbed the ball past Briffa.

As happened in the first half, Tarxien levelled a minute later when Failla failed to clear Tenorio’s cross and Aleksa Andrejic hit past Debattista.

The woodwork denied the Spartans again on 74 minutes when Dodo’s curling drive was touched by Briffa onto the upright.

Ħamrun grabbed the winner on 82 minutes when Domoraud was upended in the area by Briffa and from the spot the Frenchman drilled the ball past the Tarxien goalkeeper.

Wilfried Domoraud was voted as the BOV Player of the Match.