Ħamrun Spartans moved five points clear at the top of the Premier League standings when they edged past Sirens at the Centenary Stadium.

It was a hard-fought victory for the Spartans who struggled to play their usual game due to the gusty winds that blew at the Centenary Stadium and they had to be grateful for some fine interventions from their goalkeeper Manuel Bartolo who kept them in the game, particularly in the first half.

Coach Mark Buttigieg’s decision to move Predrag Djordjevic in a more attacking role turned out to be their trump card as it was the Serbian who headed home the all-important goal that earned the team a priceless victory.

