Ħamrun Spartans produced an efficient attacking display to fend off the spirited challenge of Sta Lucia to get back to winning ways at the Tony Bezzina Stadium.

After last week’s disappointing defeat to Hibernians, the Spartans were desperate to take all points to try and gain some lost ground on the Premier League front-runners.

The final scoreline might suggest that Ħamrun had a comfortable afternoon but it was anything but that against a battling Sta Lucia side.

