Ħamrun Spartans produced their best display of the season to hand newcomer Sirens their first league defeat of the campaign. With this victory, the Spartans have gone top of the BOV Premier League standings.

Sirens were given a timely reality check as Steve D’Amato’s side came crashing down to earth with a bang on Saturday.

Manuele Blasi’s side were 2-0 up at half-time, when Soufiane Lagzir captalised on Adrian Borg’s mistake, before Wilfried Domoraud shrugged of the challenge of goalkeeper David Cassar and curled home to double their advantage.

Early in the second half, Manuel Bustos hit the post but Sirens were unable to show the form that had brought them to the Centenary Stadium, unbeaten in their previous three Premier League games.

Triston Caruana and Lagzir then linked up to set up Nicola Leone, who slipped the ball behind Cassar, before the Moroccan striker placed in the fourth.

Nicola Leone was voted as the BOV Player of the Match.