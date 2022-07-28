ĦAMRUN SPARTANS 1

Jonny 15

VELEZ MOSTAR 0

(Ħamrun Spartans win 1-0 on aggregate)

ĦAMRUN SPARTANS

H. Bonello, J. Corbalan, S. Borg, E. Marcelina, O. Bjelicic (80 R. Callegari), R. Camenzuli, R. Prsa, M. Guillaumier (80 M. Fedele), Jonny (62 I. Nedeljkovic), E. Mashike (62 M. Sowe), Dodo.

VELEZ MOSTAR

S. Bogdanovic, A. Bajric, F. Ikic, S. Zeljkovic, E. Halilovic (38 A. Pavic), O. Prses (69 E. Vehabovic), S. Radovac (57 N. Andusic), D. Hasanovic, M. Cosic (69 A. Dejanovic), N. Haskic, D. Pantelic (68 A. Dznakovic).

Referee: Juri Frischer (Estonia).

Yellow cards Prsa, Bajric, Marcelina, Borg, Jonny, Dodo.

Ħamrun Spartans completed an historic night for Maltese football when they edged past Velez Mostar to secure a 1-0 win at the Centenary Stadium to become the third Maltese team to reach the third qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League.

A goal by Brazilian striker Jonny was enough for the Spartans to secure a second successive 1-0 win over their Bosnian opponents to progress to the next round 2-0 on aggregate.

It was another commanding performance from the Spartans who after taking the lead they managed to administer their advantage despite Velez Mostar’s efforts to claw themselves back into the match.

