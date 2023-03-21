Ħamrun Spartans players paid a visit to St Joseph School in Blata l-Bajda on Tuesday morning on the occasion of the International Day dedicated to Down’s Syndrome.

The newly-crowned Malta champions met a number of children and educators, and they sought to raise awareness of this condition in the community.

This year, the theme selected for this awareness day is “With us Not for Us” and the Spartans sought to put these words in practice by being there among the schoolchildren, including those who live with this condition.

