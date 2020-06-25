Ħamrun Spartans are on the verge of completing a major transfer coup when they reached an agreement with Gżira United for the transfer of young winger Juan Corbalana.

In the last two years, Corbalan has emerged as one of the young sensations in Maltese football after managing to break through the national team under former coach Ray Farrugia.

Speculation was rife in the last few days about the future of Corbalan who still had one year left on his contract.

Initiatlly it was thought that Corbalan was set to remain with Gżira United.

However, the Spartans were determined to get their man and made a lucrative offer to the Maroons which they couldn’t turn down.

It is understood that Corbalan is set to meet with the Spartans top hierarchy later on today and if an agreement is reached, this transfer will be all but sealed.

If the transfer goes through, Corbalan will be Ħamrun’s first major signing of the summer and will send a real statement of intent by the Reds who have been bolstered by the backing of Gozitan businessman Joseph Portelli.