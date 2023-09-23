Ħamrun Spartans found no difficulty in beating Naxxar Lions 4-0 on Saturday at the National Stadium to register a second win in as many matches.

The Spartans dominated from start to finish, scoring two goals in each half. Naxxar, on the other hand, could only try to limit the damage but ended up conceding four goals after the 1-5 defeat to Marsaxlokk in their first outing.

Henry Bonello returned in goal for the Spartans while Yuliyan Nenov and Luke Montebello were preferred to Elionay and Ryan Camenzuli. Naxxar, on the other hand, had three changes with Ayrton Azzopardi, Joel Ellul, and Giuseppe Bonanno being named in the starting line-up at the expense of Fernando Barbosa, Marcilio Wiliam Moreira, and Maicon de Souza.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta Sports website...