Ħamrun Spartans avenged their first-round defeat to Żebbuġ Rangers when they coasted to a comfortable 4-0 at the National Stadium on Monday.

Last November, the Rangers had created one of the biggest upsets of the season when they beat the Spartans 4-2, in a match that was played over two days due to inclement weather. But any hopes the Premier League strugglers had of taking points from the match were quickly dispelled by the newly-crowned champions who dominated the match from start to finish.

In fact, once Elvis Mashike put them ahead in the first half there was no way back for Żebbuġ as the Reds added two more goals after the break to clinch their 21st win of the season.

