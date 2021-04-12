Ħamrun Spartans are determined to do everything in their power to keep hold of Nigerian striker Franklin Sasere, The Times of Malta can reveal.

Reports earlier on Monday, had said that there was a huge possibility that the Spartans will be unable to keep hold of the 22-year-old forward who arrived at the newly-crowned Premier League champions on loan from Swiss top-flight side Lugano.

Since his arrival from Lugano, Sasere has established himself as one of the most prolific forwards in the BOV Premier League.

