Ħamrun Spartans are looking to sign a Brazilian defender and a Polish striker in their bid to bolster their squad ahead of the second part of the season.

On Saturday, the Reds will be welcoming to their club defender Rafael Santos Henrique.

The 29-year-old is not a new face in Maltese football as the centre back was on the books of Naxxar Lions in the second part of the 2017-18 season.

Apart from his short spell at Naxxar, Santos Henrique spent the majority of his career in Brazil where he played for America, Bangu Atletico Clube and Rio Branco.

Ħamrun have also brought in Polish striker Piotr Branicky who has already joined Manuel Blasi's squad.

Branicki spent the majority of his career in the Italian Serie D where he played for Avezzano, Pro Sesto and Campobasso.

He is expected to be confirmed as a Ħamrun player on Monday.

However, the Spartans must first regulate their financial books before they can complete the registrations of both Santos Henrique and Branicki they must lift the transfer prohibitions.

The club have succeeded in bringing in a new financial partner who will be unveiled at a news conference at midday on Saturday.

It is hoped that they will put their financial books in order by Monday.