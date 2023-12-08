Ħamrun Spartans have a score to settle with Birkirkara as the two rivals go head-to-head in the Super Cup final at the National Stadium (kick-off: 3pm).

This is the second time in the space of a week that these two teams are facing each other at the National Stadium and this week’s match finds both teams in a completely different mood to that of last Saturday’s Premier League encounter.

Birkirkara head into the match in a buoyant mood as last weekend they managed to put all their troubles behind them with a vibrant display which saw them completely outplay champions Ħamrun Spartans and race to a 3-0 win.

