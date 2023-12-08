Ħamrun Spartans have a score to settle with Birkirkara as the two rivals go head-to-head in the Super Cup final at the National Stadium (kick-off: 3pm).

This is the second time in the space of a week that these two teams are facing each other at the National Stadium and this week’s match finds both teams in a completely different mood to that of last Saturday’s Premier League encounter.

Birkirkara head into the match in a buoyant mood as last weekend they managed to put all their troubles behind them with a vibrant display which saw them completely outplay champions Ħamrun Spartans and race to a 3-0 win.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.