Ħamrun Spartans are back in the transfer market for a central defender after Orestis Nikolopoulos has decided to continue his career in Cyprus with Ayia Napa.
The towering Greek defender looked as though he would extend his stay with the Reds after he fully recovered from a serious cruciate knee ligament injury he suffered last season.
