Ħamrun Spartans will be looking to preserve their perfect record and move at the top of the Premier League standings when they take on Marsaxlokk on Wednesday at the Tony Bezzina Stadium (kick-off: 7.30pm).

The Spartans have enjoyed a very impressive start to their league campaign so far as after brushing aside Hibernians 4-1 in their opener, last weekend they easily saw off Pietà Hotspurs 2-0, with the match all but settled by the end of the first half.

Today, Branko Nisevic’s men will start as firm favourites to make it three wins out of three when they take on newly-promoted Marsaxlokk.

After their impressive showings in European football, which saw them become the first Maltese side to reach the Play Off round of the UEFA Conference League, the Spartans seem to have carried their momentum to the domestic scene.

