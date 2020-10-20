Leaders Ħamrun Spartans face their first major test of the 2020-21 Premier League season when they take on struggling Birkirkara at the National Stadium tonight (kick-off: 9.15pm).

The rejuvenated Spartans have taken the Premier League by storm this season as the team guided by Mark Buttigieg made a fast start, winning the first four matches to lead the standings with 12 points.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta