Leaders Ħamrun Spartans face their first major test of the 2020-21 Premier League season when they take on struggling Birkirkara at the National Stadium tonight (kick-off: 9.15pm).
The rejuvenated Spartans have taken the Premier League by storm this season as the team guided by Mark Buttigieg made a fast start, winning the first four matches to lead the standings with 12 points.
