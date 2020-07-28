Ħamrun Spartans and Hibernians have yet to reach an agreement on a fee for Malta international midfielder Joseph Mbong.

Reports in the media on Tuesday had said that the transfer was set to be finalised in the coming hours after the two Premier League clubs had agreed a fee for the talented youngster.

However, Times of Malta can confirm that sources within the Paola club have reiterated that so far no deal has been reached between the two clubs.

Negotiations between the Spartans and Hibernians have been ongoing for the last week or so but so far, Hibs have yet to accept the Reds offer for Mbong.

The two clubs are expected to continue negotiations in the next few days as Hibernians are keen to conclude this transfer by the end of this week.

Hibernians were keen to keep hold of Mbong but the player made it clear that he is keen to move to Ħamrun Spartans and both parties are hopeful that the transfer will be sealed quickly.

If Mbong’s transfer is sealed, he will become the second Malta international player to join the Reds this summer following the arrival of Juan Corbalan from Gżira United.