Champions Ħamrun Spartans made it four wins in a row when they cruised past Sirens 4-0 at the Tony Bezzina Stadium.

It was a dominant performance from the Reds who have now rejoined Floriana at the top of the standings with maximum points after four matches.

The Spartans took the ground running and took just four minutes to take the lead through Montenegrin striker Uros Djuranovic.

Sirens look rattled and they soon found themselves two goals down when Luke Montebello maintained his scoring form when he doubled his team’s lead after latching to Emerson Marcelina’s pass to fire home.

