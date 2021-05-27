Ħamrun Spartans are in talks to sign Moroccan striker Mohammed Bouldini.

The Spartans are in the market to find a replacement for Nigerian forward Franklin Sasere who returned to his home club Lugano after his loan spell came to an end at the end of last season.

Sources have told the Times of Malta, that the Spartans are in advanced talks to sign the 25-year-old forward and it is understood that an agreement is expected to be reached in the coming days.

Bouldini started his career in Morocco where he was on the booms of Rachad Bernoussi before he moved to Raja Casablanca and Ittihad Tanger.

