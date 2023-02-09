Ħamrun Spartans officially launched a new social arm - Ħamrun Ħanin - in a bid to further build the football club’s brand.

Spartans CEO Marcel Bonnici said that a professional club need to have a sports, commercial, and social pillar.

“Ħamrun Spartans is the first club in Malta to introduce a social dimension to its organisation,” Bonnici said.

RELATED STORIES Watch: 'They only refused to let me play because I'm Joseph Portelli'

The club follows in the footsteps of European teams such as Manchester United and Paris Saint Germaine who all have a foundation, he said.

The club is in discussions with three corporate companies to sponsor social initiatives, while Alberta Group, a security company has already committed its support, he said.

He assured sponsors that supporting the cause would help them gain exposure.

"Over 400,000 people have watched Ħamrun play on television and the club's Tik-Tok account has reached 200,000 hits," he said.

“Contrary to what others say we enhance, not damage the reputation of Maltese football,” he said.

The Malta Football Association’s recently turned down a request made by Ħamrun Spartans to have their president Joseph Portelli registered as a player over concerns of damaging the association’s reputation.

The decision put Portelli’s “dream” of playing ten minutes of professional football to bed.

The newly re-appointed Spartans president expressed his commitment to the new social initiative.

“Making someone happy is something money can’t buy,” Portelli said.

“Every day I am more grateful for choosing Ħamrun (over other clubs,)” he added.

Ħamrun Ħanin chairman Ian Debattista said the new voluntary organisation will focus on six themes: diversity and inclusion, safeguarding of children, health and well-being, solidarity, human rights and environmental actions.

“Ħamrun is a multi-cultural community with an ageing population and children with particular needs,” he said.

Debatista said that the new organisation has already organised several events including a football day involving Ukrainian refugee children and players from the Ħamrun Spartans nursery.