Ħamrun Spartans have finally solved their financial problems and their transfer prohibitions lifted by both FIFA and the Malta Football Association.

The Reds started the year a few financials issued after they were handed a transfer prohibition by world governing body FIFA following failed paid salaries to their former French striker Mathieu Manset.

They were also stopped by the MFA from registering new players until they settled their dues with their former player Caetano Calil, Bradley Schembri and Kevin Tulimieri.

However, in the last seven days, the Spartans have managed to pay all their dues and regulate their financial situation with the result that both FIFA and th MFA have now lifted their transfer prohibition.

These decisions enabled the Spartans to finally strengthen their squad and on Wednesday they filed the registration papers of four new players.

These are Italian goalkeeper Filippo Mascagni, Brazilian defender Rafael Henrique, Italian midfielder Marcello Fava and Polish striker Piotr Branicki.

All these four players are expected to make their Spartans debut against Tarxien on Saturday.