Ħamrun Spartans have lodged a protest against the result of Wednesday’s Premier League against Birkirkara.

On Wednesday, the Spartans were held to a goalless draw by the Stripes in a drab encounter at the National Stadium.

However, on Thursday, the Spartans have filed a protest at the Malta FA offices as they contend that the Stripes had 13 overseas players registered for the match, one more than the regulations of the local governing body of football stipulate.

