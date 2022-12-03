While the eyes of the football world is on Qatar as the second phase of the 2022 World Cup gets under way this evening, domestic football in Malta resumes when the BOV Premier League returns with a full programme between today and tomorrow.

Fresh from their stunning 4-2 defeat to lowly Żebbuġ Rangers, leaders Ħamrun Spartans are still hurting after seeing their unbeaten run punctured last weekend and will be desperate to get back to winning ways when they face Sta Lucia at the Centenary Stadium tomorrow (kick-off: 11.30am).

While on paper, the Spartans should hold too much firepower for the lowly Sta Lucia, however, the Reds, after last week’s unexpected slip-up, will surely treat this match with added caution as they look to at least protect their commanding nine-point lead at the top of the Premier League standings.

On the other hand, Sta Lucia, who are currently second from bottom with just five point to show, will be desperate to pounce on any form of vulnerability from the Spartans as they are desperate to gain points after picking up just one point from their last three outings.

