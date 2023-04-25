Newly crowned Malta champions Ħamrun Spartans are on the hunt for a new coach after letting go of title-winning mentor Branko Nisevic. Reports on Tuesday suggest former Pescara coach Luciano Zauri may be the man to take his place.

Negotiations with the former Italy international are said to be in advanced stages, yet nothing is confirmed as the Spartans continue to search for the coach who will be tasked with the ambitious task of fighting for a European spot with the side making their debut in the Champions League next season having last played in this competition back in 1991 when it was still referred to as the European Cup.

Ħamrun Spartans CEO Marcel Bonnici confirmed that the club was in contact with several coaches.

"At the moment we are in contact with several coaches... but so far no decisions have been made," Bonnici told the Times of Malta

Were Ħamrun to bring in Zauri, one would expect a style of play similar to that of Serie C side Pescara.

