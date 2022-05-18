Ħamrun Spartans are not expected to retain the services of defender Claude Dielna, midfielder Matteo Fedele and striker Franklin Sasere, the Times of Malta can confirm.

The Spartans are looking to rejuvenate their squad after topsy-turvy Premier League campaign which saw them forfeit the title of Malta champions to Hibernians with the team only managing to secure European football on the final day of the season.

The Reds, under the charge of coach Branko Nisevic, have already started working on their first-team squad ahead of their return to European football where they will be featuring in the first qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League.

