ĦAMRUN SPARTANS 2

Jonny 12

Mashike 20

PIETÀ HOTSPURS 0

ĦAMRUN SPARTANS

P. Sanchez, Ederson, S. Borg, M. Guillaumier, L. Montebello-6.5 (70 Dodo), E. Mashike, M. Fedele-6.5 (Z. Azzopardi), O. Bjelicic-6 (56 R. Callegari), Jonny-7 (70 S. Attard), E. Marcelina, R. Camenzuli.

PIETA HOTSPURS

R. Cini, S. Okoh (46 J. Ghio), C. Bangura, S. Mizzi-6 (78 T. Agius), Y. Ito, K. Briffa (46 D. Zerafa), Z. Leonardi, G. Ogungbe, S. Camara (46 K. Leonardi), B. Aboa-5 (68 Y. Morita), T. Yamaguchi.

Referee Ezekiel Barbara.

Missed penalty: Dodo (ĦS) 80.

Yellow cards: Camara, Z. Leonardi, Borg, Agius.

Ħamrun Spartans broke little sweat to see off neighbours Pietà Hotspurs in a one-sided encounter at the National Stadium.

Goals from Jonny and Elvis Mashike were enough for the Spartans to clinch their second successive win of the season and preserve their 100 per cent record.

Click here for full story