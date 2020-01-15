Ħamrun Spartans have started to put their house in order after on Wednesday morning they have paid their dues with their former striker Mathieu Manset and are hopeful of having their FIFA transfer prohibition lifted by the world governing body in the coming hours, the Times of Malta has learnt.

The French striker, who joined the Spartans in January 2017 on a six-month deal, reported the Premier League club to the world governing body for failure to honur his contract and FIFA issued a transfer ban.

Talks between the Spartans committee, headed py president Nunzio Antignani, and the players’ representatives have been ongoing in the last few weeks and on Wednesday morning club officials from the Maltese club paid Manset of his dues.

Ħamrun are now waiting anxiously to have their transfer prohibition lifted by FIFA in the coming hours.

The Spartans are also planning to settle the transfer prohibition issued by the Malta FA on overdue salaries to their former player Kevin Tulimieri in the next few hours.

Once the transfer prohibitions will be lifted the Spartans are expected to register five new players as they look to stregthen their squad following the departures of Wilfried Domoraud, Marco Criaco and Ryan Darmanin, who joined Gżira United, and Triston Caruana, who moved to Valletta.