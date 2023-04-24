Winning silverware is not always a guarantee for success. Yet, the ninth league title coupled with their European exploits in their return to European football after an absence of 30 years, made this a memorable season for Ħamrun Spartans.

It is for this reason that it was baffling when Branko Niservic announced that the club president Joseph Portelli had sacked him after the conclusion of what could be considered a very successful campaign.

The Serbian coach, who arrived just one-and-half years ago from Nadur, was relieved of his duties by Portelli after discussions that took place two months ago, the same Nisevic confirmed.

“It was in the air, the rumours have been going around for months now, “ Nisevic said as he tried to play down the dramatic announcement, which arrived minutes after steering the team to their ninth title.

“We met four or five weeks again and the president explained to me his decision,” he added.

