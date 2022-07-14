ĦAMRUN SPARTANS 4

Prsa 55; Guillaumier 63

ALASHKERT 1

Yedigaryan 47

(Ħamrun Spartans win 4-2 on aggregate)

ĦAMRUN SPARTANS

Jonny 73; Dodo 75

H. Bonello, S. Borg, E. Marcelina, O. Bjelicic, J. Corbalan, R. Prsa, M. Guillaumier, R. Camenzuli, Jonny, E. Mashike (56 I. Nedljkovic), Dodo (78 Ederson).

ALASHKERT

O. Cancarevic, D. Kadio, T. Cameta, T. Voskanyan, James, D. Khurtsidze, A. Yedigaryan (76 F. Burbano), T. Galvao (76 A. Karapetyan), A. Grigoryan, B. Diaz (46 I. Fofana), B. Hovhannisyan.

Referee: Milos Savovic (Montenegro).

Yellow cards Khurtsidze, Voskanyan, Jonny.

Ħamrun Spartans capped their return to European club football in some style when they came from a goal down to see off Alashkert, of Armenia, 4-1 at the Centenary Stadium to book their place into the second qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League.

It was a remarkable performance from the Spartans who, trailing 1-0 after last week’s first leg, looked down and out when Artak Yedigaryan put the Armenians ahead to double their lead on aggregate.

But it was here that the Spartans' character came to the fore when they produced a stunning comeback which saw them score four goals without reply in the space of 20 minutes to turn the tie in their favour and secure their second ever qualification in a UEFA club competition in the club’s history.

The reward for the Spartans is a clash in the second qualifying round against Bosnian side Velez Mostar, with the first leg in Bosnia scheduled for next week.

Ħamrun Spartans coach Branko Nisevic effected one change from the team that played the opening leg in Yerevan last week as Croatian midfielder Roko Prsa was preferred to Ederson Domingos.

Read full article here.